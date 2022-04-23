easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.11) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.07) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.73) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.22) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.60 ($9.08).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 568.40 ($7.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 557.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 586.45. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25).

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Insiders acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

