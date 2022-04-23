Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. 1,275,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

