Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:ELMD opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

