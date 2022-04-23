Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.71. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,537 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,846 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 275,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.09. 4,236,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,637. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

