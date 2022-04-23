Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.63.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

