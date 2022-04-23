Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. Elementis has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elementis (ELMTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.