Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $9.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $10.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.73. 2,772,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,909. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.01. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 167,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109,753 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

