Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Shares Down 0.1%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DNB Markets raised Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

