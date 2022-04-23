Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Scotiabank

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.23.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $348,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

