Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.53.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$115.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.99. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$59.09.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

