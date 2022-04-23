Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $19.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

ERF traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,353. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

