Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as high as C$4.33. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 731,617 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.41.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.