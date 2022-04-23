EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

EQRx stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79. EQRx has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

