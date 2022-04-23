Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,423,950.36. Also, Senior Officer Doug Reddy purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,060.56.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

