Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet downgraded Euroseas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of ESEA opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.