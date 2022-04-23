Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EUTLF. Barclays cut their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.05) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.53.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

