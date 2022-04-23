Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

