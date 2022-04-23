EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

NYSE:SE traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,016,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,295. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.