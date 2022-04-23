EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 1,348,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

