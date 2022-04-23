EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.86. 8,507,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 470.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

