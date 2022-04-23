EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $6,024,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,460,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.05 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

