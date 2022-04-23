EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 22,156,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,194,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

