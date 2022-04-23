Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Trading 24% Higher

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) traded up 24% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Evolva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.14.

Evolva Holding SA discovers, develops, and commercializes ingredients for use in food, nutrition, personal healthcare, agriculture, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers branded ingredients, such as Veri-te Resveratrol, a natural ingredient in grapes, as well as other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and Japanese knotweed for use in age-related health conditions; Nootkashield for pest control applications; EverSweet Stevia, a sweetener use in food, beverages, and table-top sweeteners; Nootkatone, an ingredient for flavour and fragrance applications; Valencene, an aroma ingredient; and Vanillin, an extracted from the seed pods of the vanilla orchid and is made up of a complex mixture of taste components.

