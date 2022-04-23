Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €20.00 ($21.51) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CRRFY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.