ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

EXLS stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 871.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after purchasing an additional 244,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

