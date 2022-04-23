Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

