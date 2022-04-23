F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.36.

Get F5 alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.46. 469,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in F5 by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in F5 by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.