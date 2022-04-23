Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.16

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 175066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, lithium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

