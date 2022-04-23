Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

