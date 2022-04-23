Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FSZ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.14.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.45. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.60 million. Analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$245,598.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,239,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,095,747.99.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

