Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

Finning International stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

