First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,675,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,148,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $43.18. 7,307,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,784. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.