First City Capital Management Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,251. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

