First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $240,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

