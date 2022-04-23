First City Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,060. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

