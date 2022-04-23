First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 3,875,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,471. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

