First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.