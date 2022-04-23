First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.18 Million

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will report $89.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.80 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $66.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $385.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $409.40 million, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $430.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.56. 181,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

