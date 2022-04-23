First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 736,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,567. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

