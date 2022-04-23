First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:AG opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -584.71 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -149.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

