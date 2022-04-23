First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.15.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

