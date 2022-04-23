First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 179,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 405,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,642. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

