First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

