FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.
FirstEnergy stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.01. 5,208,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,337. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 205,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 153,552 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
