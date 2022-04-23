FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.01. 5,208,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,337. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 205,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 153,552 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

