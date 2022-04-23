FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

NYSE:FE opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 205,636 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

