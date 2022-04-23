Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

