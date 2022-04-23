Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $181.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Five Below stock opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

