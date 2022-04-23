Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.68

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 45541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 10.6% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 40.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 20.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

