Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

NYSE FFC opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

