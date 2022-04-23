Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FFC opened at $18.63 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.